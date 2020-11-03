Onalaska, Caledonia have games canceled this week

Onalaska, Wis (WXOW) Covid adjustments continue to hit the high school gridiron.

Onalaska is canceling their game with Menomonie this Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Hilltoppers are taking a pause this week but head coach Tom Yashinsky tells me they will start back up next week when the playoffs begin.

Just a reminder, playoffs in Wisconsin this year will feature just two levels and no state championships.

Caledonia's 71 game winning streak will be put on hold as well.

Their game with Pine Island this Saturday has also been canceled.

The cancelation coming from Pine Island.

Caledonia head coach Carl Fruechte tells me they are hoping to schedule another opponent for this week.