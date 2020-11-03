Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing to seal control of the House for two more years in Tuesday’s elections. The party is betting that their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump will help them not only keep their House majority but make it larger. Republicans hope to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen in suburban and rural areas. But most Democrats have amassed significant fundraising advantages over their GOP opponents. And Democrats are playing offense of their own, going after districts around Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas and even western Colorado and Alaska.