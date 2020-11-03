Early voting may result in record turnout for presidential election

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) About 139 million people voted in the 2016 election.

More than 102 million voted early this year.

Because of those early voting efforts, UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale says we may break turnout records for a presidential race.

But there's something else about the election in general that's important to consider.

Dale says it's one of the biggest night's for democracy but often overlooked because many people don't like politics, especially when the debate is negative.

But, he says, it's important to remember on election day how important voting is.

When people vote, they're not only engaging in a civic duty, they're helping to shape the world in which they live.