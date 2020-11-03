Electing warmer temperatures: Welcome back to the 60s

Chilly start to the day in the 30s as clear and calm conditions allow for falling temperatures. Well by this afternoon, jackets will be shed as highs climb into the 60s.

Well above-average

Not only will temperatures climb into the 60s, but they will near the 70-degree mark. This above-average temperatures trend could last all the way through Saturday. There even could be more than one chance to touch 70 degrees.

This above-average trend will bring in plenty of sunshine. This will also factor into helping temperatures warm to the 70s.

Winds

Today the winds will still be slight breezy. Southwest winds could gust to 20 mph this afternoon. Yet, with the southwesterly wind adding to an already abnormally warm air mass, winds will help temperatures.

Winds will stay calm through the end of the workweek. But by Saturday into Sunday winds will pick back up the pace. An active end to the weekend moves in late Sunday with rain/thunder chances.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett