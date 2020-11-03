Election Day Update: Voting underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voting has started in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Depending on the polling location, there were some lines when the polls opened at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

One of the locations was at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, where the line stretched out due to COVID-19 precautions.

The first person in line arrived at 4 a.m. to be the first to vote at the center. Our news crew there said a large number of people began arriving about 15 minutes before the polls opened.

Once voting began, poll workers let in groups of people so they could cast their ballots. The workers were busy sanitizing polling stations between each voter.

The groups were able to move through the process efficiently.

The site also had a person outside who would call a poll worker out of the center for collection if someone wanted to drive up and drop off an absentee ballot.

Elsewhere, there are reports that voting is steady this morning elsewhere in Wisconsin. This is from Madison.

Here’s a look at the line outside Lapham Elementary School for voting. Everything looks like it’s running smoothly #WKOW #Election2020 #vote pic.twitter.com/QEFnPtwUkL — Jessica Porter (@PorterReports) November 3, 2020

