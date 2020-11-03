EXPLAINER: What’s happening with Election Day ‘robocalls’?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election officials in a handful of states are warning voters to disregard robocalls urging them to stay home rather than go to the polls.It’s unclear whether the calls are part of any partisan agenda. They have hit Republican-leaning states as well as Democratic ones. One series of robocalls appears to have gone out around the country and doesn’t reference the election. Another appears targeted specifically to voters in Flint, Michigan, a Democratic stronghold with a large African-American population.