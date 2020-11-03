Fascinated and trepidatious, world braces for America’s vote

SAINTE MARIE DU MONT, France (AP) — For multitudes of people across the globe, the U.S. election is not a far-away happening in a faraway land but an impossible-to-ignore big deal for the entire planet. That’s especially true this year, after the coronavirus scythed through lives and jobs and drove home the need for humanity to work together on solutions. As ballots were cast, fascinated and trepidatious onlookers elsewhere in the world braced for the repercussions of America’s electoral choice. In a town in Normandy liberated by D-Day troops, a store owner was hoping for a Trump victory. In Sweden, a climate scientist fretted about what a second term for the U.S. president might mean for humanity’s survival against global warming.