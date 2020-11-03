French president speaks with Egypt, Palestinian leaders

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders and his office says they offered their support for France after recent Islamic extremist attacks. The discussions came after a week of anti-French protests in Muslim countries around the Mideast and South Asia. Demonstrators are angry over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published in French newspaper Charlie Hebdo and Macron’s policies toward freedom of expression and Islamism. Macron’s office said Tuesday that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed support for France. El-Sissi’s office and Abbas’ office said the leaders called during their phone conversations with Macron on Monday for respect of religious symbols.