Senate leader Fitzgerald wins open congressional seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has won a seat in Congress. Fitzgerald defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz in Tuesday’s elections to win the open 5th Congressional District representing most of Milwaukee’s northern and western suburbs. The seat came open after longtime Republican incumbent James Sensenbrenner decided to retire. Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore fended off a challenge from Republican Tim Rogers to hold onto her seat in the 4th Congressional District representing the city of Milwaukee and working-class suburbs Cudahy, St. Francis, South Milwaukee and West Milwaukee.