Increased need for monetary and food donations for local food banks

LA CRESCENT & LA CROSSE - (WXOW) - The gowning need for donations for local food banks has increased, all due to the pandemic.

Both the La Crescent Food Shelf and WAFER Food Pantry have received government funds to help keep shelves stocked to keep the community fed.

Both parties found that even with government assistance, the need to help families will always be there.

"It's been a rough year. We have not been able to put together many food drives, so we had to purchase more food," Oddsend said. "Our Halloween food collection did do very well, and are so grateful for our community."

Both parties said a wide variety of food is needed, and fresh produce is a big one.

Erin Waldhart, the Executive Director for WAFER Food Pantry, said:

"People call and ask us what we need, certainly anything is helpful," Waldhart said. "Monetary donations help us buy the things that aren't provided through government commodities or donations."

You can donate to La Crescent Food Shelf here and WAFER Food Pantry here.