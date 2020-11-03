ISU’s Campbell says Breece Hall ‘elite’ and getting better

Iowa State’s Breece Hall is averaging 150 yards per game and will go into the 17th-ranked Cyclones’ home game against Baylor on Saturday as the nation’s leading rusher. The sophomore from Wichita, Kansas, has gone over 100 yards in all six games, his four runs of at least 50 yards are most in the country and his 11 rushing touchdowns rank second. Coach Matt Campbell said Hall is an elite talent who has improved since breaking out as a freshman last year. Hall said he’s not surprised by the type of season he’s having.