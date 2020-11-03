Minnesota Update: 15 deaths, 3,483 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- In Tuesday's update, the Minnesota Department of Health saw 3,483 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

In Winona County, 30 new cases were reported with no new deaths. Fillmore County recorded three new cases in Tuesday's update according to MDH. Houston County saw seven additional cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 157,096 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 15,022 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 783 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 134,227 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 11,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 2,916,431. Approximately 1,899,230 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported the update that 15 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the people who died were reported as residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,499 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,741 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 10,647 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,760 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here