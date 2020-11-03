More Americans on diets from a decade ago, report finds

NEW YORK (AP) — More Americans said they’re on diets to lose weight or for other health reasons compared with a decade ago.

That's according to a report Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found 17% of American adults surveyed during 2017 and 2018 said they were on special diets, compared with 14% a decade earlier.

Experts say the increase isn't surprising given the prevalence and increase of obesity and obesity related diseases.

The report notes that about half of American adults have diet-related chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.