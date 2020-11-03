No. 10 Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 10 Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's football game with Purdue as COVID-19 cases within the team continue to rise.

School officials announced Tuesday that three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday. That brings the program’s total number of active cases to 27. The total includes 15 players and 12 staffers.

This marks the second straight week that Wisconsin has canceled a football game due to the outbreak.

The Badgers had been scheduled to visit Nebraska on Oct. 31.

Neither game will be rescheduled.