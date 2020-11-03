Northern Greece locks down as Europe tightest restrictions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A lockdown has come into effect in northern Greece, with the southeastern European country joining the list of the continent’s nations tightening restrictions to restrain rapidly increasing coronavirus infections. The surge of the virus across Europe and the increasing strain on health systems has led to several countries imposing new restrictions varying in strictness, from a partial shutdown in Germany to a total lockdown in England later this week. Nations are also seeking alternatives to mitigate all-out bans in a scramble to get ahead of the virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths _ more than 220,000 of them in Europe.