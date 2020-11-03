Onalaska voters use their voice on election day

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 1,800 people voted in-person at the armory for the second and third districts.

The line was full and steady from 4:30 to 5:30 when it started slowing down.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said based off of the new numbers and 95% of 42,000 absentee ballots returned, the 2020 election turnout will most likely surpass the one in 2016.

Dankmeyer said even with the COVID-19 pandemic, people were still turning out in high numbers.

"Obviously we're dealing with a pandemic and that's throwing in some curveballs in preparations and keeping everyone safe but it's a typical election," Dankmeyer said. "We're getting calls from voters -- how can we get people registered, find proof of residency, acceptable photo ID. So in every aspect, it's a typical election we're just doing it in the middle of a pandemic."

Onalaska voter Jennifer Morrison said it's crucial that people vote.

"Get out here," Morrison said. "You need to vote you need to get your voice heard. It's so important this year--almost more than ever. It's really important, please come out and vote."

The doors closed to voting at 8 p.m.