Parties fight for control of governors’ posts, legislatures

Republicans are aiming for control of the governor’s office in Montana for the first time in 16 years, but they’re mostly on defense in state legislative races across the country. Democrats are seeking to oust the Republican governor of Missouri while gaining power in legislative chambers from Arizona to North Carolina. Heading into the next round of congressional and legislative redistricting, which party controls state government could go a long way in determining the nation’s political map for the next decade. Governors and lawmakers also will be at the center of hot-button debates over abortion, health care and the coronavirus.