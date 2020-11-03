Poll Workers say Election Day effort is their civic duty

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - Polls across the county opened early this morning but poll workers have been preparing for weeks.

Larry Warzynski has been working the polls in the Town of Holland for 5 years. In this election, he'll be helping people register to vote for the first time.

"My take on that is I can appreciate anybody's position here even if it's contrary to mine. The important thing is to vote," said Larry.

In La Crosse, Pat Strittmater is marking her twentieth year volunteering.

"I spend a lot of time the weekend before. We contact all of our election workers and I try to organize, especially for people who haven't done this before and that's the case with this election," said Pat.

Election workers equate Election Day to running a marathon.

"We take little breaks to hydrate, get something to eat wash our hands constantly. It's not easy because it's a full day. It's very hectic. And yes, your feet hurt, your body hurts," said Pat.

A poll workers job doesn't end after the last ballot is collected.

"Anyone who is in line at that time is allowed to vote but after that is when we reconcile our numbers, get everything wrapped up for the day and after that we go to the city and the county to deliver all of our materials," said Pat.

Both agree that no matter how long the day is they are happy to be a part of the process.

"I'm really happy that I can help in this way. It's certainly not the only thing that I look forward to do but helping at the polls is an important part of that," said Larry.

Pat voted for the first time 50 years ago and says she can still remember the excitement.

"We don't care what your political persuasion is we just want the process

to work and to work well," said Pat.