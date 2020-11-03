Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta is churning toward Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds, while heavy rains thrown off by its storm bands are already causing rivers to overflow across Central America. The Category 4 hurricane had sustained winds of 150 mph early Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warns that Eta could strengthen further, perhaps reaching Category 5, before making landfall later in the day. Authorities in Nicaragua and Honduras have moved people from outer islands and low-lying areas to shelters. Residents also scrambled to shore up their homes, but few structures along Nicaragua’s remote Caribbean coast were built to withstand such force.