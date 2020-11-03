Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

(WKOW) – State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is projected to win his bid for federal office and will represent Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District.

Fitzgerald faced Democrat Tom Palzewicz. The 5th Congressional District, which includes Milwaukee suburbs and stretches west to Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills, is generally seen as a safe Republican seat.

Fitzgerald will take over the seat from retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.