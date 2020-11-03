La Crescent polls see fewer in person voters later in the day

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The morning started off with lots of in-person voters turning out to the polls in La Crescent, yet those numbers shrank later in the day.

The state led the country for voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election. Over 860 ballots have been cast by just after 6 p.m. at the La Crescent Community Arena.

Including absentee ballots, there have been about 2 million ballots cast in Minnesota.

