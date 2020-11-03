Spanish court takes over new investigation of ex-king

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Supreme Court prosecutors have taken over a new investigation into the financial activities of ex-King Juan Carlos. The former king recently left Spain to live in an unspecified country following the opening of probes against him in Spain and Switzerland. The State Prosecutor’s office Tuesday confirmed the court had taken charge of a new investigation after Spanish online daily elDiario.es reported that anti-corruption prosecutors were probing the alleged use by the former king, ex-Queen Sofia and some family members of credit cards linked to foreign accounts not in their names.