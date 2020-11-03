The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse receives new trucks

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse will receive a brand new truck to help transport food within the community.

La Crosse is one of thirteen Hunger Task Force Locations that received new trucks on Thursday as part of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection. (DATCP).

As of June, The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse has distributed nearly 400,000 more pounds of food than this same time last year.

Through multiple grants the organization has received, they were able to provide Wisconsin-based food products statewide to food pantries and emergency feeding organization as well as purchase coolers, freezers, trucks,foods from local farmers and producers and other essential equipment.

Shelly Fortner, Hunger Task Force of La Crosse Executive Director, commented on the use of the grants and the new truck.

“We are so extremely grateful to be a partner of the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin.Together, sharing both resources and trials, we will remain a strong hunger-fighting network across Wisconsin.”