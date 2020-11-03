The Salvation Army expects donation downturn due to pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID pandemic is hurting The Salvation Army of La Crosse County.

This holiday season leading up to Christmas is the most significant time of the year for donations, but due to COVID, Army staff expect donations to drop by 50 percent. This drop is due partly because there won't be many volunteers ringing bells at area stores this year.

Christina Knudsen, the Development Director for The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, said people could help in other ways like through online donations.

"We're here to help those that are in need," Knudsen said. "The community is generous to help out that our neighbors and friends can have Christmas and pay rent."

This year's campaign is called Operation Rescue Christmas.