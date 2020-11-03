Warm week continues

Warmer air surges in…

Our weather has responded to a big change in the jet stream. Southerly winds and plenty of sunshine have allowed high temperatures to rise into the upper 60s to middle 70s. Readings may settle back a bit for tomorrow, but above normal conditions will stick around through the weekend.

Quiet weather pattern…

With the jet stream shifting to the north, any rain or snow that develops will stay far to the north. Our first chance of any precipitation will be Sunday night into Monday. It will start as rain, but as colder air moves in for Tuesday light snow will mix in, and there may even be some accumulation. It is much too early to forecast specific amounts.

Colder air next week…

Strong northwest winds will swing back into the region next week, and a sharp down turn in the readings will blow in at that time. Enjoy this week while you can!.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden