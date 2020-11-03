Wisconsin Update: 105 new cases in La Crosse County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 52 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 247 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 5,771 positive tests, and 5,344 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,648 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 352 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 52 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,102 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 185,241 or 78.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 59 people, an increase of ten since Sunday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 19 of the 59 cases are in intensive care.

Tuesday's DHS update showed that La Crosse County had 105 new cases of the virus. No new deaths were reported by the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. Here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 3

10-19 - 12

20-29 - 21

30-39 - 12

40-49 - 21

50-59 - 25

60-69 - 10

70-79 - 1

80-89 - 0

90+ - 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 355 (+12) 3 (+0) Crawford 412 (+11) 1 (+0) Grant 2,157 (+72) 38 (+2) Jackson 666 (+59) 2 (+0) La Crosse 4,740 (+105) 23 (+0) Monroe 1,347 (+80) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,198 (+40) 5 (+1) Vernon 562 (+6) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

