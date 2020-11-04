49ers close facility after positive COVID-19 test per AP source

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the situation says the test came back a day before the Niners are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers, of course, have had COVID issues of their own. Rookie running back AJ Dillon tested positive earlier in the week. A handful of other players have also been placed on the team's COVID list because they are close contacts.

The person says the game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't made any announcement. NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the positive test.