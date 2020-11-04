AP VoteCast: Voters split on virus, economy, even football

WASHINGTON (AP) — As they chose a leader in a time of turmoil, supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden found little common ground on the top crises facing the nation. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. The divide between Republican and Democratic America cut across the economy, public health and racial justice. Among the few shared views in the two camps of voters: Trump has changed the way things work in Washington. Most Trump voters say he has changed Washington for the better; most Biden voters say he’s changed it for the worse.