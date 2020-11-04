Arcadia’s first trip to state wouldn’t be possible without the seven seniors

ARCADIA, WIS. (WXOW) - With an 8-2 record, the Arcadia Boys Soccer team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Arcadia has scored 21 goals in their last four games and head coach, Luis Cruz says a big part of that is because of his senior class.

This may be their first trip to state, but they have no shortage of experience as the Raiders have made it to sectionals time and time again, but coach says this team is different and he is grateful for the senior leadership.

"The whole seven seniors I have, I have goalies, I have defenders, I have midfielders and forwards. All of those seniors, they are machine guys. They don't give up. They play hard and play with heart too," said coach Cruz.

Arcadia will play The Prairie School on Saturday, November 7th. If they win, then they play in the state championship late on that evening