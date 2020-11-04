Area school projects get the OK from voters

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) – Several school districts around the region had referendums before voters on Tuesday.

For three school districts, voters approved what was being asked for.

In the Blair-Taylor School District, voters were asked to approve spending $4,145,000 for plans including additions and renovations to district buildings, safety improvements, and construction of a baseball field.

In unofficial vote totals, the question was answered yes by a result of 1,103-831.

For voters in the La Farge School District, they saw a question before them on whether to spend $5.5 million for district-wide improvement projects including infrastructure for their buildings, ADA updates, maintenance updates, and renovations and an addition to the PreK-12 school building.

Those voters moved the project forward by a 62-38 percent margin. The unofficial vote was 574-358.

In the Mabel-Canton School District, three questions faced voters. The first was renewing the operating referendum set to expire at the end of the current school year. The second and third ones dealt with asking for funds to upgrade accessibility issues, building infrastructure, and learning spaces for students. The funding totals for the second and third questions were approximately $6.6 million.

In all three instances, the majority of voters replied yes.

On the first question, the totals were 797-273. On the second and third questions, the margin was a little closer, 643-419 and 612-426.

