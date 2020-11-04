Billings wins re-election in 95th Assembly race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Incumbent Rep. Jill Billings won re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly on Tuesday.

She defeated challenger Jerome Gundersen by a 66-34 percentage margin in results that came out early Wednesday morning.

Billings, a Democrat, started serving as the 95th Assembly District representative in 2011.

Republican candidate Jerome Gundersen previously ran for the position and has served on the La Crosse County Board.

Both had different positions during the campaign on one of the biggest topics of concern for voters: the response to COVID-19.

When it comes to COVID-19 Rep. Billings said she follows health department guidelines and Gundersen says he does too, but they focus too heavily on masks.

"I look at the science and I listen to the scientists," Billings said. "If there's an infectious disease expert I'm going to listen to that person more than I'm going to listen to a Facebook posting from somebody like my sis."

"We started out with a big emphasis on hand-washing and shifted to wearing masks and that mask isn't the solution," Gundersen said. "Masks do not stop COVID. Distance stops COVID. Clean hands prevent a transfer of disease. It's important to not have a false sense of security another unintended consequence of focusing on masks is people think they're immune to the disease."

The winning candidate represents 55,000 voters in the La Crosse area.

