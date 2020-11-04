Challenging election results: Does Trump have a case?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Even before voters hit the polls on Tuesday, President Donald Trump made it clear that he would challenge the results of the election, and he stuck to that message early Wednesday morning.

"This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," said the president.

The question comes down to if Trump has a case. Attorney Joe Veenstra of Johns Flaherty & Collins, S.C. said one can always file a lawsuit but it all depends on if there is evidence and where that challenge is being made.

"Each state has its own election laws, so if they have set standards for how to conduct their election and they're compliant with that, I don't really understand that [challenge]," said Veenstra. "The fact that absentee ballots are being counted or mail-in ballots are still being counted still today is nothing that unusual."

The Trump Campaign released a statement Wednesday stating that they plan to challenge the results in Wisconsin and will request a recount.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and will immediately do so," said Bill Stepien of the Trump Campaign.

However, Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator, Meagan Wolfe, said that Wisconsin's counting and reporting of unofficial results went according to law.

"It's insulting to our local election officials to say that yesterday's election was anything but an incredible success that was a result of years of preparation and meticulously, carefully following the law," said Wolfe.

"As long as the election officials are acting according to state law I don't think there would," said Veenstra. "I don't think there would be an issue."

Wolfe added that every step of the election process is available for the public to watch. The results of the election are still considered unofficial in Wisconsin until municipalities and counties certify the results.

