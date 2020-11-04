Data shows most unemployment insurance claims have been processed

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- Recent data from the Department of Workforce Development indicates that of the 7.75 million weekly unemployment insurance claims filed between March 15 and October 31, 92.7% have been processed. This totals to about $4.25 million in benefit payments.

During the week of October 31 alone, 65,556 of these claims were received. Wisconsin citizens continue to file for unemployment insurance, as 97, 912 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefit claims were filed this same week, along with 14,823 UI applications.

In addition, 2,989 applications for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides additional payments to those who have already used their UI benefits, were also filed the week of October 31.

Finally, this same week another 2,181 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program aimed at providing benefits for individuals who do not qualify for Regular Unemployment Benefits.

Individuals that apply or file for these programs can expect to collect benefit payments about 26 days after doing so.