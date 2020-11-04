Democrat Mark Kelly flips Republican Senate seat in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate seat once held by John McCain. The former astronaut defeated Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat after McCain’s death in 2018. Kelly rode Arizona’s changing electorate to flip a Republican Senate seat in a state long dominated by the GOP. Kelly flew combat missions for the Navy during Operation Desert Storm before becoming a test pilot and later an astronaut. He’s married to former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a gunshot wound to the head during a constituent event in Tucson in 2011. Kelly could be sworn in as early as Nov. 30.