Doyle to return to Madison representing the 94th Assembly

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Rep. Steve Doyle won a three-way race to hold his seat in the State Assembly representing the people of the 94th District.

Three candidates were on the ballot to represent a large portion of La Crosse County and part of the city of La Crosse. Doyle, who's held the seat since 2011, ran on his record of bipartisanship at the state capitol.

"We need to be Americans and we need to be Wisconsinites," Rep. Doyle said. "We need to figure out what we need to do together and quit the fighting and start to sit down and work something out. The stakes are too high. We have people who are suffering and businesses that are suffering. It's time to put our differences aside and start to find some solutions to the current situation."

On the Republican side, he was challenged by Kevin Hoyer, a farmer in the Town of Hamilton near West Salem. Hoyer has experience serving on the La Crosse County Board and as a Supervisor for the Town of Hamilton.

Also on the ballot was Independent candidate Leroy Brown of West Salem. He is a Trustee on the West Salem Village Board.

Unofficial vote totals showed Doyle with 19,628 votes to Hoyer's 16,507. Brown tallied 868 in the contest.

Election Results

WXOW Politics Page

WXOW Facebook Page

Watch our live news coverage of the elections