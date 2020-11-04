EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before president is known

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a good chance that Americans won’t know the winner of the 2020 presidential election until well into Wednesday — if not beyond that. Many states made it easier to request a mail ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about crowded polling places. But mail ballots generally require more time to process than ballots cast in person. Some states with extensive experience in using mail-in ballots have adjusted for those extra steps. But other states left that work until Election Day. As a result, it could take days to tally enough ballots to project a winner.