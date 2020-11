BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Health Department continues free COVID testing with the national guard's help.

If you would like to get tested, free services happen every Wednesday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the health department parking lot.

Health officials report that over 100 people come in to get testing done each Wednesday.

