Hagedorn 11,000 votes ahead of Feehan in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - In 2018, Jim Hagedorn won Minnesota's 1st Congressional seat over Dan Feehan by 1,300 votes.

Though the Associated Press has not announced an official winner. Hagedorn leads Feehan by more than 11,000 votes.

Unofficial totals have Hagedorn with 176,131 votes to Feehan's 165,619. Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota candidate Bill Rood has 21,060 votes.

Congressman Hagedorn celebrated his campaign at a restaurant on Tuesday night and said he hopes to see President Donald Trump win as well.

"I've made no bones about it," Congressman Hagedorn said. "I support the president. I've run with the president and I think we're running as a team. I think in southern Minnesota that's a good way to go that's what the people want is to keep moving the country in the right direction. They don't want what Feehan and the Democrats have to offer which would be radical socialism."

Dan Feehan commented his campaign from home.

"Whether you made a phone call or a text or reached out to friends and neighbors and told them how important it is to vote," Feehan said. "Thank you."

Election Results

WXOW Politics Page

WXOW Facebook Page

Watch our live news coverage of the elections