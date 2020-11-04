Hungary’s foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

BANGKOK (AP) — Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade has tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Thailand for an official visit. Thai and Hungarian officials say Peter Szijjarto and his 12-member delegation were tested after their arrival Tuesday from Cambodia, but only the foreign minister was found to be infected. He was sent to an infectious disease institute in Thailand for treatment pending his planned evacuation later Wednesday to his homeland. The foreign minister is to return on one plane and the other members of his party in a separate aircraft.