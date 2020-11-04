La Crosse County results in, clerk points to proper planning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County saw historic absentee and early turnout of more than 50% of registered voters casting ballots early but managed to tally the results relatively quickly. Final results came in shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The county's unofficial canvass shows more than 88% of registered voters cast a ballot in this election. For context, the county reported 82.3% turnout in 2016.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said she heard no reports of any significant disruptions at polling locations throughout the day. Dankmeyer said a few clerks reported election observers exceeding their permitted duties but no reports of violence or intimidation in the county.

Wisconsin election law allows all ballots, absentee and those cast on election day to be counted as soon as polls open at 7 a.m. For those who cast ballots early, those votes are distributed to the polling place where the voter would have voted in person. The election officials then process those votes during slow periods of in-person voting. Dankmeyer said some larger municipalities used grant money to purchase a second machine dedicated to counting absentee ballots.

Once the polls closed, election workers tallied any write-in votes and checked the ballots counted by machine against the registration rolls. After reconciling the counts, the chief inspector delivers the results and ballots to the county clerk's office in the County Administrative Center.

The process continues beyond election night when it comes to certifying results. The county expects to make those final checks and certify the results on Monday, Nov. 9.