Miller keeps District 28 State Senate seat

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – Two candidates were challenging incumbent State Senator Jeremy Miller on the ballot in this election.

Early Wednesday morning, the race for the District 28 State Senate seat went for Miller over his two opponents. He won with approximately 58 percent of the unofficial vote over DFL challenger Sarah Kruger and Green Party candidate Eric Lietzen.

Miller, who lives in Winona, was first elected to the legislature in 2010. In 2019, he became the youngest person ever to be elected as Senate President in Minnesota.

Miller, 37, currently serves on several committees including the Higher Education Finance and Policy, Taxes, and Rules and Administration committees.

Kruger, also from Winona, and Leitzen, of Hokah, both mounted campaigns against Republican Miller, who won a third term in the state senate.

Kruger ran on a platform, in part, on affordable healthcare for all and changing the way the state funds school districts.

Leitzen ran on a campaign of “Soak The Rich” and “Get Your Money Back”. He described his candidacy on his website as an “old-school, Farmer-Labor candidate in the tradition of Olson, Mondale, McCarthy, Anderson and Wellstone.“

District 28 comprises Fillmore and Houston counties and part of Winona County.

