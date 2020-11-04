Minnesota Update: 31 deaths including one in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health saw 31 new deaths in the state from COVID-19.

One of the deaths was in Winona County. The person was identified as being between 95-99 years old.

The Department also reported in the update that 19 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,530 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,760 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state also saw 3,844 new cases on Wednesday.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

In Winona County, besides the one death, they had 41 new cases on Wednesday. According to Winona County Health and Human Services, the cases ranged in age from under 4 to 84.

Houston County had 22 new cases. Fillmore County recorded eight new cases in Wednesday's update according to MDH.

A total of 160,923 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 15,263 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 853 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 136,457 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 33,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 2,949,591. Approximately 1,919,612 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 10,849 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,805 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

