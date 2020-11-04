Oldenburg holds 96th Assembly seat

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A political newcomer and an incumbent seeking a second term faced off in the seat for Wisconsin's 96th Assembly District.

Incumbent Rep. Loren Oldenburg defeated his opponent Josefine Jaynes in Tuesday's contest.

Unofficial vote totals showed that Oldenburg received 16,812 votes to 13,066 for Jaynes.

Although all precincts are listed as reporting, the Associated Press has not officially called the race for Oldenburg.

A Republican from Viroqua, Oldenburg was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. He ran unopposed in the August primary.

Jaynes, his Democratic opponent, is an 18-year-old from Readstown who is running in her first election. She defeated Tucker Gretebeck in the August primary to advance to Tuesday's contest.

The 96th Assembly District stretches through parts of Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties.

Election Results

WXOW Politics Page

WXOW Facebook Page

Watch our live news coverage of the elections