Onalaska to re-tabulate absentee votes

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - In what a statement from the city attorney calls the "interest of the utmost transparency," the City of Onalaska will re-tabulate all District 1 absentee ballots Wednesday morning.

The statement indicates that all ballots were properly received and accounted for on election night. However, the issue arose when a stack of 50 ballots, believed to have been counted, were discovered to have not been part of the count.

City officials conferred with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and decided to re-tabulate all of the absentee ballots ahead of Monday's County Canvass.

The statement continues: "The State of Wisconsin provides these safeguard to ensure that every vote counts and that the accuracy of our votes is paramount. This is why results on election night are unofficial and municipalities are afforded the opportunities to double and triple check the accuracy."

The re-tabulation process is open to the public and will take place in the Common Council Chambers at Onalaska City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

