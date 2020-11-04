Pfaff claims victory in 32nd Senate race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The last time Dan Kapanke and Brad Pfaff faced off on an election ballot in 2004, Kapanke won.

This time, in unoffical vote totals, Pfaff won by 589 votes. Those totals showed Pfaff had 48,853 votes to Kapanke's 48,264 votes.

With the vote totals so close, the Associated Press has not officially called this race for Pfaff.

He did, however, issue a statement around 3 a.m. declaring victory in the contest.

In the statement, he said, “I am honored by the outpouring of support from residents in every corner of the 32nd Senate District. From the moment I announced my candidacy, it was clear that families shared my concerns about the future of our state and the partisan divisions that have paralyzed our Legislature.

“Today is a new day, and I’m eager to bring together families and communities so we can refocus on our shared values and overcome the challenges facing our state. I look forward to being sworn in on January 4th and working to defeat this pandemic, expand access to health care, strengthen our schools and expand economic opportunities.”

A win for Pfaff would allow Senate Democrats to keep Senate Republicans from getting a veto-proof majority in Madison. The GOP needed to pick up three seats to achieve that majority.

Pfaff advanced to the November election with a win over two other democratic candidates.

Pfaff defeated the other two candidates on the ticket, Jayne Swiggum and Paul Weber.

Kapanke ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.

Pfaff was nominated by Governor Evers in 2019 to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

In November 2019, the Senate voted 19-14 along party lines to reject the appointment. In essence, firing him.

At the time, Sen. Scott Fitzerald said Pfaff upset some Republicans when he criticized them for not moving fast enough on releasing $200,000 to fund mental health and suicide prevention services for farmers.

Both Kapanke and Pfaff ran for the seat after Jennifer Shilling resigned her seat earlier in the year. Shilling defeated Kapanke in 2011 for the Senate seat in a recall election. Kapanke was the target of the recall over Act 10 legislation that passed in Madison.

The 32nd Senate District comprises all of La Crosse and Crawford counties along with portions of Vernon and Monroe counties.

