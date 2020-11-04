Pope tightens oversight on creation of new religious orders

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has tightened oversight on creating new religious orders to exert more Vatican control over the process and prevent charlatans from duping the faithful. The new law was approved as the Vatican in recent years has cracked down on the founders of some religious orders and lay institutes after they were found to have been religious frauds who sexually or spiritually abused their members. Usually, religious orders begin as small “institutes of consecrated life” that are approved by a local bishop to operate in his diocese. Over time if they attract more members, they can apply to the Vatican to get pontifical recognition.