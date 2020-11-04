Remains of missing Los Angeles firefighter found in Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican authorities have found the body of a Los Angeles firefighter who vanished in August and may have been shot during a botched kidnapping. The Los Angeles Fire Department says it was notified Wednesday that that remains found recently in Mexico are those of 48-year-old Francisco Aguilar. The 20-year department veteran vanished in August after traveling to his condominium near Rosarito. A man and woman were arrested last month in connection with his disappearance. His bank cards were found in their possession. Baja California authorities say they believe the woman lured Aguilar into an attempted kidnapping, and he was shot.