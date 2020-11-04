School District of Black River Falls details Phase 2 of school updates

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters approved Black River Falls School Referendum to get started on Phase 2.

Phase 2, the $23 million plan includes:

District-wide Infrastructure $8.3 million: Address aging and deficient major building systems (plumbing, electrical, HVAC) to protect our existing investments.

Forrest Street Elementary School $7.3 million: Expand and renovate the school to create dedicated spaces to meet educational needs.

Black River Falls High School $7.4 million: Create and renovate space to accommodate expanded programming and address water infiltration issues in the basement.

Shelly Severson, the Superintendent of Black River Falls, said, the $23,000,000 would not increase the tax mill rate for debt payments over your current levels. Severson then explains that this will mean school taxes will not go up.

“The District prides itself on continuing to be good stewards of taxpayer money while providing great opportunities for students,” Severson said. “The District’s current mill rate is $8.98. It is projected that even with a successful referendum, next year’s mill rate will be $8.98.”

Phase 1 was completed in 2016 and included Red Creek Elementary School and Black River Falls High School updates.