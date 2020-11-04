SE Minnesota communities also electing mayors, city councils

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Tuesday's elections featured several mayoral and city council races in southeastern Minnesota.

The largest one was in Winona, where there were three city council races and a contest for mayor.

Jovy Rockey and Scott Sherman were on the ballot to replace Mayor Mark Peterson, who decided earlier this year not to run for another term.

Rockey led all vote-getters in a four-way primary in August. Sherman moved to the November election after winning a recount against candidate Michelle Alexander by three votes.

Sherman won the election by 14 points in unofficial balloting.

Two new candidates won their nonpartisan races to return to the Winona City Council. In the contest for the council's At-Large seat, Aaron Repinski defeated incumbent Paul Schollmeier. In District 1, Steve Young defeated Christopher Meier to win his contest. Lastly, in the District 3 race, incumbent Pamela Eyden defeated her challenger, Will Gibson, to retain her seat on the council.

In Caledonia, incumbent Mayor DeWayne "Tank" Schroeder won his race against William Gavin. Robert Klug and Amanda Wray Ninneman were the top vote=getters in a seven-way race for two seats on the Caledonia City Council.

In a race separated by only six votes, the unofficial vote totals in the contest for Hokah Mayor show that challenger Lee Tippery beat Mike Walsh for the position. The unofficial totals were 157-151 as of early Wednesday morning.

Another close one in the race Dakota Mayor. Incumbent Merlin Thompson lost the race to Matthew Nelson by six votes. Marilyn Ezdon finished third in the contest.

In races for city council seats, Paul Prigge and Tim Shimshak won in the first of two contests. In the second one, listed as a special election, Lila Cory defeated Lois Peterson for a set on the council.

The Spring Grove City Council contest saw a narrow six vote win betwene the second and third place finisher. Two seats were on the ballot on Tuesday. Incumbent Karen Folstad won re-election. Challenger Trent Turner had 337 votes to incumbent councilmember Travis Torgerson's 331.