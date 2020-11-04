Snow days could be a thing of the past

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - COVID-19 has touched just about every aspect of our lives, but here's one you might not have thought about yet, the snow day!

This magical day off for millions of kids and teachers might be melting away due to our new comfort with virtual learning.

La Crescent-Hokah Superintendent Kevin Cardille said their district is trending away from the snow day, and there are plans in place for this winter already. "Now, what will happen is we will say we're going to have a snow day and students should be on(line) and follow their normal daily schedule," said Cardille.

The district currently has a hybrid format with some kids learning virtually at home part of the time and others in person. 6th Grade Teacher Logan Colby said all students and teachers are equipped for online learning. A remote snow day is a fairly easy transition.

"We try very hard to facilitate conversations between them, lecture, exploration, breakout rooms, and I can do this part of the job just as easily, more or less, at home as I can here," said Colby.

What still poses a challenge, is the decision parents have to make if kids stay home to do virtual learning for a "snow day." This might give them a little extra time arranging plans, however, since the district could make the decision well in advance.

While the premise of the snow day might go away, the district still wants the kids to be kids, so they built in two regular old fashioned snow days where students don't have ANY obligations. After those two days, the virtual learning format will take over during inclement weather.